Gilbert extends semifinal lead over Higgins

LONDON: David Gilbert moved into a four-frame lead over snooker great John Higgins in their World Championship semi-final on Friday.

Already 5-3 ahead overnight, Gilbert ended Friday’s morning session 10-6 in front against the four-time world champion.Englishman Gilbert, nicknamed the ‘Angry Farmer’ on account of his former career as a forestry worker, now needs seven more frames to win the best-of-33-match.

He took charge Friday at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre against an out-of-sorts Higgins, with the Scot’s display labelled “one of the worst in all his years of coming here” by BBC commentator and former snooker professional John Virgo.

Gilbert won Friday’s opening three frames to move 8-3 in front, Higgins setting the tone for an error-strewn display by failing to take advantage of a couple of mistakes in the session opener before his opponent made a break of 125.

Higgins, however, did win three frames either side of the mid-session interval to reduce Gilbert’s lead to 8-6.But, showing few signs of nerves, Gilbert made a break of 72 to win the penultimate frame of the session and potted the last black of the final frame after Higgins had overhauled a 50-point deficit.