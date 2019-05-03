PFA congress honours Faisal

LAHORE: Punjab Football Association (PFA) Congress members held a reception at Lahore to congratulate Makhdoom Syed Faisal SaleH Hayat on his election as the Vice President of AFC on Friday.

The reception was attended by overwhelming majority of PFA Congress members (21 out of 36 members). Makhdoom Syed Faisal Hayat, President FIFA-recognised PFF and Vice President of Asian Football Confederation thanked the PFA congress members for giving him the honour.

While talking to the participants, Hayat said that his election as Vice President AFC must be of some benefit to the Pakistan’s football, “my election as the vice president of AFC is an honor for Pakistan, but if Pakistan’s football is not fully benefitted, it is of no use”, “it is very sad that the flow of development of the game of football has again been interrupted, with a lot of serious efforts, we brought the game back on track when it remained halted for more than 3 years” Faisal said.

Vice presidents of Punjab Shaikh Khalid, Rana Shaukat and Iqbal Sheikh congratulated Faisal on his election.In this meeting, detailed open discussions were carried out on the current situation of football in Pakistan. The possible ways forward for the restoration of football in Pakistan under the umbrella of FIFA and AFC without any third party interference were also deliberated upon.

A unanimous resolution was also passed at this occasion by the PFA Congress members encompassing the following:- PFA Congress members unanimously reiterate their all-out support to Faisal Saleh Hayat, Pakistan’s must retaining the membership in FIFA and AFC.