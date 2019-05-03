Lucky Star clinch first ICA T20 crown in 20 years

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in two decades, Lucky Star Cricket Club lifted Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) T20 Cup – 2019 by beating Islamabad Gymkhana Club by 8 wickets here on Friday at Diamond Club Ground.

President Islamabad Region Shakil Shaikh distributed trophies to the winners and runners-up and individual performers. “I am delighted to see Lucky Star winning this title and Islamabad Gymkhana playing in the final,” said Shakil Shaikh, “I fully appreciate effort of Lucky Star President Asif Rehman and club’s founder Saeed Ahmed for raising standard of their club.”

Al-Muslim Club’s Aon Abbas was declared best batsman, Wajid Ali (Lucky Star and Rohan Qadri (Lucky Star were adjudged joint best bowlers. Atif Shujat of Junoon Club and Naseer Ullah of Lucky Star club were given joint award of best wicketkeeper. Naseer Ullah was declared man of the final match.

Scores: Islamabad Gymkhana 118 in 20 overs (Asib Abbasi 21, Asad Abbasi 20, Musa Khan 18, Wajid Ali 4 for 22, Masab Shahzad 3 for 35). Lucky Star Club 119 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Naseer Ullah 64*, Raja M Fahim 37*).