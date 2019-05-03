McIlroy shares lead at Wells Fargo C’ship

LOS ANGELES: Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is back in his comfort zone at the Wells Fargo Championship, firing a five-under 66 on Thursday to grab a share of the first-round lead with Joel Dahmen.

McIlroy earned his first career USPGA Tour victory at the Quail Hollow golf course in 2010, and is the only two-time winner of the event. After shooting even par on the front nine, McIlroy surged up the leaderboard on the back nine in Charlotte, North Carolina in five-under 31 with the help of five birdies over a seven-hole stretch.

The golf course “went through different iterations since we started coming here, but every time they tweak something here or there, you know, it’s still sort of the same place and it really fits my eye,” McIlroy said.