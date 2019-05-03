Ryu tied for lead at Mediheal C’ship

LOS ANGELES: Former US Women’s Open champion Ryu So-yeon tallied seven birdies and two bogeys en route to a five-under 67 and a share of the lead with Ji Eun-hee and Anne van Dam at the Mediheal Championship.

South Korea’s Ryu could have grabbed sole possession of the lead on Thursday but she closed her round with a bogey on the par-five ninth hole at the Lake Merced golf course.Ryu has six LPGA Tour victories, winning major titles in the 2011 US Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration.

She has had some struggles this year but she is trying to maintain a positive mindset.The long-hitting van Dam two-putted for birdie on the par-five 18th to cap her round of 67. Van Dam, who teed off in the afternoon wave, bogeyed two of the first four holes. The 23-year-old Dutchwoman stormed back with an eagle on the par-four eighth and five birdies to match morning starters Ryu and Ji. Van Dam has four wins on the European Tour and is now trying to carry that success over to North America.

USLPGA Mediheal Championship scores (Par 72, USA unless stated):

67 - Anne van Dam (NED), Ji Eun-hee (KOR), Ryu So-yeon (KOR)

68 - Celine Boutier (FRA), Amy Yang (KOR), Chen Peiyun (TPE)

69 - Chun In-gee (KOR), Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Azahara Munoz (ESP), Charley Hull (ENG), Maria Torres (PUR)

70 - Amy Olson, Morgan Pressel, Sarah Schmelzel, Park In-bee (KOR).