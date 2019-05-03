close
Sat May 04, 2019
AFP
May 4, 2019

Keita out for the season

Sports

AFP
May 4, 2019

LONDON: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the rest of the season with an adductor injury that is set to sideline the Guinea international for two months, manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday.

Keita limped off midway through the first half of Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou during Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg.“Bad news, a high-grade adductor injury with the tendon rupture so it keeps him out for at least two months,” said Klopp of Keita, who will now miss Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, as well as home games against Barcelona and Wolves — Liverpool’s last match of the Premier League season. “Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice,” German boss Klopp added.

