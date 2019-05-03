ICC WC trophy leaves Lahore

LAHORE: Supporting the passions of the Pakistani people Coca Cola Pakistan brought the ICC World Cup Trophy to Pakistan for nearly three days, giving all the opportunity for them to view it personally and take photos with it at a local hotel here on Friday.

The trophy arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of May 1 and was then moved to Lahore later the next day. In both cities the trophy was displayed for viewing by fans. The silver and gold trophy is made up of three silver columns holding a golden globe. The columns represent batting, bowling and fielding and the globe symbolises a cricket ball.

From there onwards, the trophy toured its way to be exhibited at different places in Lahore on May 3. The trophy later on left Lahore for onward destination.