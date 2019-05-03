Noor named in Pakistan Fed Cup squad

ISLAMABAD: Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik, earned a place on the national team following trials held here for the selection of women team for Fed Cup Group II to be held in Malaysia from June 17 to 22.

Trials to select women team were conducted at the PTF Complex here last week in which six players competed. Following trials four players were selected to represent the country in Fed Cup. The selected women are Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mehboob, Mehak Khokhar and Noor Malik.

Noor Malik has been selected for the first time and will be making her debut in the Fed Cup event in Malaysia. It is pertinent to mention that some of the players had sent their regrets regarding participation in the trials due to their personal commitments.