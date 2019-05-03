SBP all set for Patron’s Trophy Grade II title

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stayed on course for Patron’s Trophy Grade II title after achieving healthy 109 runs first innings lead against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the second day at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

In reply to State Bank first innings total of 392 for six, HEC were restricted to 283 for 8 in stipulated 83 overs. After taking meaningful first innings lead, State Bank reached 34 for 1, losing Sahibzada Farhan (20) early. The Bankers enjoy an overall lead of 143 with nine of their second innings wickets in hand.

State Bank bowlers kept up teasing line and lengths throughout the day with left arm slow all rounder Israrullah (2-26) and pacer Mohammad Ilyas (2-74) making good use of their abilities.

M Faiq (82) and Hamza Akbar (56 not out) were seen fighting it out for HEC in an effort to take crucial first innings lead but to no avail. Faiq smashed 10 four and one six during his 143-ball knock while Hamza struck six four during his unbeaten stay at the wicket. Hammad Butt (44) and Kamran Afzal (40) also played well for HEC. With handsome first innings lead and nine wickets in hand, State Bank look favorite at this point of time to land the title.

Scores: State Bank 386 for 6 in 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118*, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90, Mamoon Riaz 2-86, Sajid Khan 1-52) and 34 for 1 in 10 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 20).HEC 283 for 8 in 83 overs (M Faiq 82, Hamza Akbar 56*, Hammad Butt 44*, Israrullah 2-26, M Ilyas 2-74).