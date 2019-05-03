Plunkett restricts Ireland

DUBLIN: England’s Liam Plunkett reminded debutant Jofra Archer he is still a force to be reckoned with ahead of a home World Cup with a four-wicket haul in Friday’s one-day international in Ireland.

Plunkett took four wickets for 35 runs in seven overs as Ireland were dismissed for 198 at Dublin’s Malahide ground.By contrast Archer, who finished with one for 40 in eight overs, saw his first ball in international cricket hit for four after Dublin-born England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss in a match reduced to 45 overs per side by a wet outfield.

Ireland captain William Porterfield and fellow opener Paul Stirling got the hosts’ innings off to a brisk start.But from 55 without loss, Ireland slumped to 77 for four. Barbados-born Archer, on for the second over of England’s first international of a packed season, saw his opening delivery struck sweetly through point for four by Stirling. Kevin O’Brien, who made a brilliant hundred when Ireland beat England in Bangalore at the 2011 World Cup, could only manage four before he hit Curran to backward point.

Andrew Balbirnie’s painstaking 29 ended when Foakes, cleverly holding onto the ball, waited for the batsman to over-balance after missing a sweep off Joe Denly and then whipped off the bails to complete a stumping.Brief scores: Ireland 198 all out in 43.1 overs(Stirling 33, Adair 32, Balbirnie 29, Plunket 4/35, Currand 3/35).