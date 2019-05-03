Pakistan leg of World Corporate Golf begins today

LAHORE: The third Regional qualifier of World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan will get under way on Saturday at PAF Sky View Golf Course here.

This will be followed by the national final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan 2019 on Sunday and winning team of national final will earn a place for World Final 2019 of World Corporate golf Challenge to be held in Portugal in July.

Aspirants are many and include some very classy golfers and some who are in the run to get their names established as players of merit who can perform at the national and international level.

On the first day (Saturday), participants’ number is large and crosses the ninety mark. Prominent names are Rustam Ali Chatta, Jamal Nasir, Taimoor Shabbir, Amer Kh, Amer Chaudry, Ahmed Kayani, Omer Kh, Farooq Khan, Farid Malik, Asim Tiwana, Imran Hassan, Hussain Hamid, Sameer Iftikhar, Ali Khan and Nasir Irshad.

The format of this championship is unique and is creating tremendous interest for corporate participants. In this connection M Umer Khokhar, Director of the World Corporate Gold stated: “This is a great occasion for the corporate golfers who are competing in large numbers and the event is the greatest corporate golf event of Pakistan”.