All initiatives towards regional peace to be supported

RAWALPINDI: The 221st Corps Commander Conference chaired by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country including progress on operation Raddul Fassasd.

The forum of top brass of the Pakistan Army reiterated to continue efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

The army chief while addressing students of various universities of KP in Peshawar on Thursday, said "For us progress towards enduring peace through socio-economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and other conspiracies trying to undo our gains."