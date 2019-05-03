PM quotes Quranic verse on fake news

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday ‘cautioned’ against the spread of fake news to mark the World Press Freedom Day by tweeting a verse from the Holy Quran.

Opposing the dissemination of fake news, the prime minister shared a verse on his Twitter account, which translates as: "And mix not truth with falsehood, nor conceal the truth while you know it (the truth)" Surah Al-Baqarah, aya 42.