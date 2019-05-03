Eradication of Riba bill lauded

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed said his party strongly and unequivocally backed the “Eradication of Riba Bill, 2019’ tabled in the National Assembly by a member as private bill.”

Addressing a congregation, he said the TI has been striving for the abolition of Riba in Pakistan for a long time now, and Prime Minister Imran Khan must get the bill passed if he was sincere in his intention of making Pakistan a reflection of Madinah State.

He praised the resolution passed in Punjab Assembly prohibiting people from the world of showbiz to host special Ramazan transmissions, and asked PEMRA to ensure that only authentic and renowned religious scholars should be allowed to run Ramazan shows. He regretted the passage of bill prohibiting marriages of under-18 people in the Senate, saying it was highly condemnable and violation of Islamic provisions.