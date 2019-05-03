close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

Eradication of Riba bill lauded

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed said his party strongly and unequivocally backed the “Eradication of Riba Bill, 2019’ tabled in the National Assembly by a member as private bill.”

Addressing a congregation, he said the TI has been striving for the abolition of Riba in Pakistan for a long time now, and Prime Minister Imran Khan must get the bill passed if he was sincere in his intention of making Pakistan a reflection of Madinah State.

He praised the resolution passed in Punjab Assembly prohibiting people from the world of showbiz to host special Ramazan transmissions, and asked PEMRA to ensure that only authentic and renowned religious scholars should be allowed to run Ramazan shows. He regretted the passage of bill prohibiting marriages of under-18 people in the Senate, saying it was highly condemnable and violation of Islamic provisions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan