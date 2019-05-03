YDA continues strike at OPDs

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, continued strike at OPDs of hospitals across the province, including Lahore, on a second day on Friday against Medical Teaching Reforms Act 2018.

Though the authorities continued provision of health facilities at OPDs with the help of consultants and administrative doctors, thin attendance of healthcare providers caused huge inconvenience to the visiting patients.

The YDA arranged conventions at the teaching hospitals across the province to highlight salient features of the legislation which, according to them, was against the interests of both the healthcare providers and the patients. Rejecting the act, doctors warned the government of dire consequences if it decided to go ahead with the “anti-patients legislation.”