PM quotes Quranic verse on fake news

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday ‘cautioned’ against the spread of fake news to mark the World Press Freedom Day by tweeting a verse from the Holy Quran. Opposing the dissemination of fake news, the prime minister shared a verse on his Twitter account, which translates as: "And mix not truth with falsehood, nor conceal the truth while you know it (the truth)" Surah Al-Baqarah, aya 42.
