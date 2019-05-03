Moonis Elahi objects to LG Bill-2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, MNA, has raised objections over the recently passed Local Government Bill-2019. The son of Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi used his tweeter handle on Thursday night, alleging that the LG Bill carried “several inherent faults”. Ch Moonis, who’s currently awaiting his turn to take oath as a federal minister, said that “KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) and Punjab can’t be compared. The difference in size of population is huge. The PTI needs to rethink strategy of copying-and-pasting the KP formula,” said the Junior Chaudhry, who a couple of months ago also indulged in a twitter war with former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry after the latter remarked that it was not difficult for the government to form a forward bloc in the PML-Q.