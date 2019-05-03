London HC confirms: Arif Naqvi’s £15m cash bail, rejects US appeal

LONDON: The London High Court’s Judge Justice Supperstone has confirmed the £15 million cash security deposit with three added sureties of UK businessman of good standing for philanthropist Arif Naqvi’s bail application as he wholly rejected the appeal against bail filed by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and fully dismissed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to send or arrange a private jet for his friend Naqvi to flee Britain to avoid facing fraud charges in America if extradited.