Sudanese protesters vow to campaign during Ramazan

KHARTOUM: Defiant Sudanese protester Ahmed Hamid insists nothing can stop him campaigning for the army to relinquish power — not even the start next week of strength-sapping fasting during Muslim holy month Ramazan.

Demonstrators remain camped out in the soaring heat of Khartoum calling for civilian rule three weeks after the military ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir. “We cut the head and part of the body is still there and holding the head of this president,” Hamid, 21, told AFP Friday at the sprawling protest site.

“We will stay fasting here the whole of Ramazan and even after Ramazan until we meet our demand.”Sudan has been rocked by months of nationwide protests that initially targeted Bashir’s 30-year rule, accusing the leader and his regime of running the country’s economy into the ground.

On April 6, thousands of protesters braving volleys of tear gas from security agents reached the army headquarters in central Khartoum and set up camp. Five days later the military stepped in and deposed Bashir as calls from the crowds grew for them to intervene and end his rule.

But the 10-member army council that then took over has so far rebuffed pressure from the street and international calls to hand power to a civilian body.So the protesters are now rallying against the council, demanding it be dissolved.

After several rounds of talks between the generals and protest leaders, the two sides agreed to form a joint civilian-military council that will replace the existing military body.

Despite days of wrangling they have been unable to settle on the composition of the new joint ruling body. In the face of that stalemate, the protesters at the army complex show no sign of giving up. On Friday they performed the weekly Muslim prayers at the sit-in under a scorching sun.