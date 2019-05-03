Nepal refutes Indian Army’s abominable yeti claim

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s army Friday refuted the Indian military’s hairy claim that its soldiers had discovered yeti footprints in the Himalayas, saying they were more likely just a bear. The Indian army posted images of “yeti footprints” from near the Nepal-China border late Monday on Twitter, triggering considerable ridicule on social media. Nepal Army spokesman Bigyan Dev Pandey said Nepali liaison officers went to the spot but that by the time they arrived the markings in the snow had disappeared. But he said locals had told the officers that a bear was the likely culprit, and that strange prints were often seen. “According to locals and porters such unusual footprints appear frequently in the area and are made by wild bears,” Pandey told AFP.