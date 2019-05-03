close
Sat May 04, 2019
Protecting mangroves

Newspost

 
Mangrove forests are very beneficial for the environment. They also act as a natural barrier to storms and cyclones by absorbing the shock of tides, reducing their intensity and helping prevent erosion. The threat to mangroves include the release of heavy metal toxic substances and industrial waste. Water pollution caused by leakage and spills from ships are also harmful to mangrove forests.

The government needs to ensure that mangrove forests are not chopped down; 35 percent of mangrove forest has already been cut down and it is decreasing day by day.

Imran Rasheed

Kech

