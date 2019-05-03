Water issues

Karachi is a mega city of Pakistan but one that has been facing water supply issues for a long time. According to some reports, 40 percent water in Karachi is being wasted due to leakage as well as due to the low level of water in Hub Dam.

The government is requested to take immediate action and develop polices and a better pumping system for the future so as to solve this serious issue of water supply in such a mega city.

Ufra Ahsan

Karachi