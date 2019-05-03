Priority: education

While I fully understand that being a part of a private school takes away a lot from my status of a teacher and educationist of nearly four decades, I cannot help but put down my thoughts on the present ongoing 'battle' between the parent body and private schools over the annual fee increase. It baffles me to no end as to how we fail to see or comprehend the real issues. For more than 30 years, education has been ‘allowed’ to become a business by the state by simply refusing to make any serious attempt to improve the standards and facilities in the government run educational institutions at all levels. Following the simple rule of demand vs supply, educational institutions of all size, type and standards have sprung up in different parts of the city. These are privately run organizations duly registered by the education department. Going by the figures generated a few years ago, I believe these are catering to 50 percent of the school going population.

Throughout this time, the state never felt the need to give education the importance it deserves as a basic human right. Never did the parents get together, as organised as they seem to be now, to demand this right from the state. Even now, this right is being demanded from private schools rather than from the state. It is acceptable to stakeholders that their children’s security, provision of safe drinking water, power supply, road works and sewerage maintenance becomes the responsibility of these schools but charging for these is considered a violation of the law. Court cases are being filed right, left and centre in an effort to prove each other wrong. Concern for the children and their schooling experiences seems to be very low on our priority list! The fact that our children’s caregivers should never be made out to be the enemies is being completely overlooked. Educational institutions are the nerve-centres of any society. We often refer to the triangle of child-parent-school and how important it is to work in complete harmony with each other to ensure a happy and beneficial school experience. The ongoing conflict between schools and parents is seriously damaging this relationship. Ever ready to cut the branch we perch on, our anger and frustration has been directed towards each other by the state rather than their own negligence, inefficiency and ignorance. After a lifetime of a positive and hopeful outlook, I am unable to fuel it anymore. Education, whatever there is, stands irreparably doomed – and all because we refuse to address the real issues and stand up for our rights together to ensure that education takes top priority for our governments.

Rabeea Minai

Karachi