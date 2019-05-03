Discrimination and disparity

Unfortunately, discrimination and disparities on ethnic, religious, sectarian, linguistic, provincial and regional basis are deepening in our highly polarised society. Many talented, upright and honest officers are being treated less fairly, both in the federal and provincial level organisations where they work. Their file (s) for promotion and other employees’ rights are not being forwarded to the highest destination, simply because these diligent and deserving officer don’t belong to the ethnicity, sect, region or province of those who are placed at the helm of affairs.

Against this dismal picture of repression and marginalization, discrimination and disparity, the present rulers like their past successive rulers are doing nothing. This picture of discrimination and disparity is utterly gloomy. Is there anyone who will take notice of the growing discrimination in public-sector organisations and other segments of society?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad