Sat May 04, 2019
May 4, 2019

Population control

Newspost

 
May 4, 2019

This is regarding the legislation banning the marriage of young girls under 18 years of age. Pakistan is ranked as a country with the 6th largest population in the world, with 25 million children out of school. There is shortage of water, electricity, gas, health facilities, roads and jobs. When one sees a family of six riding on a motorcycle, one wonders what the future holds for the kids. How many would go to college? How many would get a job? As a nation we should be looking to control our population. For this, we only have to look at China. In the 1980s when the Chinese government realised that their population was growing rapidly, they introduced the one-child policy. To many in the West it was very cruel but it proved to be good policy as it benefited the Chinese nation as a whole, as the number of Chinese living below the poverty level reduced greatly. We should think ahead and control our population.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

