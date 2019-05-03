PDWP approves 23 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 23 projects worth Rs48062.621 million.

The special meeting of the PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and tribal districts.

The forum considered 39 projects pertaining to different sectors. These pertained to Agriculture, Forestry, Industry, Higher Education, Roads, Building, DWSS, Energy & Power, Multi-sectoral Development and Local Government for the uplift of the province.

It approved 23 projects and 16 were deferred due to inadequate design and returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The okayed projects of Agriculture Sector were “Establishment of Trout villages in Malakand and Hazara Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project (Agriculture Component) under IDA”.

The approved project of Forestry sector was “Creation of Forest Knowledge Parks in southern districts.”

Approved projects of Industries sector were “KP Women Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (KP WSEDPP) & Readymade Garments Industry, Establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad-II, Village Mumda, Havelian, Small Industrial Estate Abbottabad - 2 (Acquisition of Land), Interest- Free Micro Finance Scheme (IMFS) for Entrepreneurs in Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”