Mill Hill Missionary from Uganda, others visit Army Burn Hall College

ABBOTTABAD: After about 42 years, since the handover of the institution to the Pakistan Army, the Revd. Fathers of the Mill Hill Mission once again stepped in the Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Friday.

In 1977, the Fathers handed over the college to the Pakistan Army. However, their services continued in Pakistan in different areas and in various ways.

Revd Father Richard Anguyo, a Mill Hill Missionary from Uganda, along with Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters and the local clergy visited the Army Burn Hall College for Boys. They were cordially received by the principal and senior faculty members of the institution.

A briefing was given about the college history and the journey from its inception to the glory of excellence.

The dignitaries were then led for a grand morning assembly. The visit of the campus made them happy as they witnessed the historic infrastructure constructed in the times of the missionaries. They were delighted to see the preservation of the legacy.

In the Scanlon Hall, the programme commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran. It was followed by the introduction of the guests and recognition of the services of the Mill Hill Missionaries in the establishment of Army Burn Hall School.

Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters delivered a motivational lecture to the students. It had a special emphasis on the promotion of moral attributes.

Revd. Father Richard Anguyo shared his treasured thoughts and briefly told about his own ministry and the current services of the Mill Hill Missionaries in Pakistan.

He expressed his pleasure to be among the students and advised them to serve the Pakistani community after completing their studies.

The students listened to the distinguished speakers and participated in the question answers session.

Principal, Army Burn Hall College for Boys, Brig. Wajid Qayyum Paracha extended gratitude to the revered guests and presented them college souvenirs.

The contingent was then led to the Teachers Colony, where the Teachers Colony Renovation Project was inaugurated by Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peters and Revd. Richard Anguyo.