close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

ANP’s lawyers wing office-bearers quit in protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

MARDAN: The provincial vice-president of Malgari-e-Wakeelan, a lawyer’s wing of Awami National Party, and five other members resigned from the basic membership in protest against the intra-party election.

In a press statement issued here on Friday Iftikhar Ali Qadir advocate, province vice president of Malgari-e-Wakeelan, Mohammad Ismail Khan advocate former district information secretary, Mohammad Jaffar Khan advocate, Mohammad Tanveer Jaffar advocate and Mohammad Sadique Khan advocate said that they resigned from the basic membership of the Malgari-e-Wakeelan in protest against the ANP’s intra-party election.

They stated that the politics of inheritance continued in the party and the majority of the old faces were nominated on different office from lower level to upper level. They added that nomination of party office- bearers had badly damaged the party.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar