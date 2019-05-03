Sehat Insaf Cards

The members of the transgender community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday received Sehat Insaf Cards with support of Blue Veins at a function at Peshawar Press Club on Friday.

The Sehat Insaf Card will give free-of-cost coverage for HIV/AIDS and all types of cancers. The programme will offer medical coverage worth Rs400,000 per family for tertiary care diseases, which would cover the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, emergency and trauma, all kinds of fractures, head and spinal injuries as well as joint replacement surgeries.

The proposed plan would offer medical coverage worth Rs280, 000 for as many as 1,000 types of secondary care diseases at the DHQ-level hospital. Farzana Jan, president of the TransAction Alliance, said: “Giving Sehat Insaf Card to the transgender community is a very good step by the provincial govt. It will help avoid discrimination and make it easier for transgender people to get access to health care.” Qamar Naseem appreciated the efforts of Secretary Social Welfare Department for the efforts and commitment to empowering the transgender community. Taimur Kamal, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network, said, “The health cards would help alleviate poverty, support and safeguard the poor segments of the society.”