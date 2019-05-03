Workshop for withholding agents

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Friday organized a workshop with collaboration of GIZ Germany for withholding agents of private companies.

A press release said the workshop was titled “Role and Responsibilities of the withholding agents under the KP Finance Act 2013 and Withholding Regulations 2015”.

Withholding agents of different private companies and KPRA officials attended the workshop. KPRA Director General Muhammad Tahir Orakzai said that the purpose of the workshop was to provide the necessary understanding of KPRA and Sales Tax on services rules 2015 to withholding agents to enable them to withhold/deduct and deposit the sales tax as per law. He said it was necessary for tax collectors and depositors to understand the procedure for deduction and depositing of the sales tax.

The official said the workshop provided information about the procedures to the withholding agents for tax collection. He added that through such sessions, the KPRA expected a substantial increase in the collection of sales tax. Muhammad Tahir Orakzai added that through a series of workshops, around 200 withholding agents have been trained and sensitized about their obligations. The official said that significant improvement was observed in revenue coming through withholding agents. He stated that besides these activities KPRA recently launched an SMS alerts programme for the tax-payers and it would organize seminars and awareness campaign to promote tax culture in the province.