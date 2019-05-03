Five injured as building collapses

PESHAWAR: Five persons were injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in Ander Shehr locality on Friday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said the rescuers rushed to the spot and retrieved the people from under the rubble of the third floor of the building and shifted them to the hospital. A number of dilapidated and old buildings in the city have become a serious threat to the lives of people. Thousands of people were living in these buildings that have already developed cracks.