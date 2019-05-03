Efforts seen to destabilise Pakistan

DIR: Some elements were working on foreign agenda of destabilising Pakistan, said central chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Muhammad Wasil on Friday. Addressing a rally of his supporters in Dir, he said the people of Upper Dir were patriots and would not support any anti-Pakistan agenda. He said that they were ready to make vigilance committees of the volunteers in Upper Dir, which would keep an eye on anti-state activities. Muhammad Wasil said that people should also keep a check on their children and stop them from joining what he called anti-Pakistan activities.