Efforts seen to destabilise Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: Some elements were working on foreign agenda of destabilising Pakistan, said central chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Muhammad Wasil on Friday. Addressing a rally of his supporters in Dir, he said the people of Upper Dir were patriots and would not support any anti-Pakistan agenda. He said that they were ready to make vigilance committees of the volunteers in Upper Dir, which would keep an eye on anti-state activities. Muhammad Wasil said that people should also keep a check on their children and stop them from joining what he called anti-Pakistan activities.
DIR: Some elements were working on foreign agenda of destabilising Pakistan, said central chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Muhammad Wasil on Friday. Addressing a rally of his supporters in Dir, he said the people of Upper Dir were patriots and would not support any anti-Pakistan agenda. He said that they were ready to make vigilance committees of the volunteers in Upper Dir, which would keep an eye on anti-state activities. Muhammad Wasil said that people should also keep a check on their children and stop them from joining what he called anti-Pakistan activities.