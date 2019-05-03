close
Sat May 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 4, 2019

UET dean appointed

Peshawar

May 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has appointed Professor Dr Sadaqat Jan as 1st Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Computing at University of Engineering and Technology Mardan. He was appointed for a period of three years. Dr Sadaqat Jan did his PhD from the UK remained as a campus coordinator when UET Mardan was the satellite campus of UET Peshawar.

