UET dean appointed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has appointed Professor Dr Sadaqat Jan as 1st Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Computing at University of Engineering and Technology Mardan. He was appointed for a period of three years. Dr Sadaqat Jan did his PhD from the UK remained as a campus coordinator when UET Mardan was the satellite campus of UET Peshawar.
