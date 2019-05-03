close
May 4, 2019
A
APP
May 4, 2019

Interfaith harmony conference concludes

Peshawar

A
APP
May 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Interfaith Harmony Conference organised by Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here Friday.

Addressing the participants, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Technology Kamran Bangash said that minorities were a part of Pakistan; they shouldn’t be termed as minorities.

He said that the government representatives were already working on empowerment and uplift of minorities.

Ziaullah Bangash, Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education, enlightened the youth on the status of education and answered their Aueries.

