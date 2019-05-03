Obituary

The mother of Arbab Afzal Hayat Advocate from Landi Arbab passed away. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard on Friday.

The deceased was the widow of former director general of the Geological Survey of Pakistan Arbab Mohammad Sabir Hayat, daughter-in-law of former SSP Arbab Mohammad Hayat and sister-in-law of former principal Islamia College Arbab Sikandar Hayat, Arbab Safdar Hayat and Arbab Anwar Hayat. Her Qul will be offered at Landi Arbab on Sunday.