All set for launch of mobile clinics

Islamabad : A pilot project for introduction of mobile health clinics in select districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was launched here Friday with Special Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza as the chief guest,

A collaborative venture involving the Economic Affairs Division and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the initiative envisages the operationalization of 15 mobile clinics in select districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh namely, Kohistan, Shangla, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Kurram, Orakzai, Mohamand, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal.

These clinics shall be placed as an extension of the district health system, in rural communities facing challenges of compromised access, or inadequate availability of health and healthcare services for five years, starting from the date of implementation. It will be implemented under the supervision of National, Provincial and District Health Departments.

Sharing the objectives of the initiative, D. Zafar said its purpose is to achieve a decline in the national disease burden through provision of promotive, preventive, curative and referral services to over 1 million underserved people in six districts of Pakistan during the next five years.

Mobile medical units shall provide services for 8 hours a day to disseminate health education for essential diseases and their risk factors, provide basic diagnostic facility for early detection of prevalent diseases, impart emergency healthcare services, provide primary and secondary healthcare for obstetric and child health, provide support treatment of chronic disease, provide basic minor surgical services in Surgical Mobile Clinics and to facilitate referral for diseases requiring tertiary healthcare services.