Jang Group, ICCI sign MoU

Islamabad : An MoU signing ceremony was held between Jang Group and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at ICCI office.

Jang Group will be the exclusive media partner of business opportunities conference & awards being held in Malaysia on 26 and 27 of June 2019, purpose of this conference is to generate economical activity in country another purpose of the event is to encourage businessmen. President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moghul said that we are thankful to Jang Group for supporting chambers around country. Director Jang Group marketing Syed Amjad Ali also thanked ICCI for trusting in Jang Group and said Jang has always supported economical activity in country and will keep supporting in future. Chairman BOC committee Amir Sheikh Waheed also added that their relation with Jang Group is old and strong we need an economical boost to bring down our current account deficit he also emphasised on promoting the slogan of ‘Be Pakistani and Buy Pakistani’.

Jang Group will receive award for best Media Group. Ceremony ended with a group photo before Syed Amjad Ali, Director Marketing Jang Media Group and Ahmed Hassan Moghul president ICCI signed the MOU.