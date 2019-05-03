Chinese investors meet chairman Board of Investment

Islamabad : A delegation of Chinese investors called on the chairman of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here and discussed with the opportunities for making investment in Pakistan particularly in the Punjab province.

On the occasion, the chairman of board of investment informed the Chinese delegation that the Punjab Government under the guidance of the Federal Government was taking all possible measures to facilitate the foreign investors.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also invited the Chinese investors to visit Lahore and hold a meeting with chief minister Sardar Bazdar and leading members of the business community there.

According to Sardar Tanveer, the Chinese investors are taking interest in the mineral sectors while they also wanted to explore opportunities in the sector of Information Technology. “We are offering them all possible support for secure investment in the Punjab investment.” he said adding that all problems being faced by foreign investors were also being addressed on emergency basis.