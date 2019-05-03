close
Sat May 04, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 4, 2019

Don’t look down upon weaker section of society, says IGP

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have held a symposium on Transgender Community Training at Police Line Headquarters Islamabad.

The 1st ever symposium was organised in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

The ICT Police under the guidance of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) held a symposium on transgender community training. This symposium was attended by representative of (NCHR) and Executive Director Tahir Khilji from vision, Senior Police officers and large number of transgender community also participated in this event.

IGP Islamabad while giving direction to the Police Officials of Islamabad said “Don’t look down upon weaker section of the society “maintain and uphold Islamic Values. “Treat them with honour and dignity”.

The IGP while sensitising ICT Police directed SSP Logistics to include transgender training manual in PTC curriculum and sensitize Police officers about inherent rights of transgenders. The IGP made it clear that in case of any disrespect or abuse of transgender, children, woman or elderly people, strict necessary action as well as disciplinary proceeding will be initiated against delinquent police officials.

They are equal citizens of Pakistan as well as directions given by honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. The IGP maintained that from 1st of Ramazan onward capacity building programme will be kicked off for bringing about change a Thana culture.

