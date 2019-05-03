‘National narrative needed to prevent and control thalassaemia’

Islamabad : Pakistan needs to have a national narrative in the form of a thalassaemia policy to ensure the proper management of the existing thalassaemia population and prevention of new thalassaemia cases, said Prof Hasan Abbas Zaheer, national coordinator of the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme.

"It is essential to establish a truly representative national platform of the thalassaemia patients and families to empower them and provide them a voice so that they can share their experiences and expectations from the government and the society," he told a function held by the SBTP in collaboration with Jamila Sultana Foundation in Islamabad to mark the International Thalassaemia Day.

The participants included minor thalassaemia patients and their families, representatives of local blood banks, and the relevant officials.

The thalassaemia patients presented tableaus, sang songs and performed dances to demonstrate their resolve to lead a normal life despite facing challenges posed by the regular blood transfusions and other medical treatment.

The International Thalassaemia Day is observed all over the world in May every year to increase awareness about thalassaemia prevention, control, and management.

It is also used to pay tribute to the thalassaemia patients and encourage them to lead normal lives despite the challenges posed to their lives for gaining access to regular and safe blood transfusion and chelation therapy.

Prof Hasan highlighted the significance of access to timely, adequate and safe blood transfusions for the thalassaemia patients.

He said the efforts were underway to reform the blood transfusion system in the country through the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme supported by German Development Bank KFW grant.

Prof Hasan highlighted the achievements of the Programme including the development of a new blood transfusion infrastructure consisting of a network of newly constructed Regional Blood Centres and renovation and upgradation of existing hospital-based blood banks all over the country.