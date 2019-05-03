Emperor’s enthronement celebrated

Islamabad : To celebrate the Enthronement of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, the Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda and his wife hosted a reception at their residence. The event was attended by the Ministers, parliamentarians, senior government officials and other dignitaries from the public and private sector. The guest of honour was Minister of Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who congratulated the Japanese on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

Images of various stages of the new Emperor’s life were displayed in the lobby, while video screenings of his family and their activities were continuously shown and allowed a glimpse of their lifestyle to the guests. In a small side room signature books had been paced for those guests who wanted to give a congratulatory message, which was a nice gesture as many guests wanted to express their good wishes.

After the national anthems of Japan and Pakistan had been played, Ambassador Matsuda extended a warm welcome to his guests and thanked them for participating in the celebration. He then spoke of how His majesty the Emperor Emeritus Akihito and her Majesty the Empress Emerita Michiko were the first Japanese emperor and empress to visit Pakistan in 1962; how the new Emperor had expressed the wish that he too could visit Pakistan and then added an interesting fact, namely that the era of Emperor Akihito’s reign was called ‘Heisei’ which means achieving peace. On April 1st. 2019, the Government of Japan announced the name of the new era of Japan, ‘Reiwa,’ which began on May 1st. The term ‘Rei-wa’ consists of two kanji characters – ‘rei’ means beautiful, ‘wa’ means harmony - cultures norms coming into being and flourishing when people bring their hearts and minds together in a beautiful manner. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the name of the new era was selected by his government with the hope of making Japan a nation where every person can achieve their dreams, ‘like the plum flowers that bloom beautifully after a severe winter to signal the start of spring.’ It is the first time that the name of an era has been taken from an old anthology of Japanese literature, the Manyoshu, compiled more than 1,200 years ago.

The ambassador concluded by mentioning the excellent bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan; spoke of Foreign Minister Qureshi's recent visit to Japan and the agreements signed for assistance in the medical sector and also his exchange of views with different Japanese senior ministers.

A cake cutting ceremony ended the official proceedings and dinner was served. A heart-warming touch was added by the hosts as they went around together asking their guests if everything was alright