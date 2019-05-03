Wasa receives Rs500m assistance

Rawalpindi : The economic state of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) seems to bolster as the Punjab government has allocated Rs500 million to it. The amount has been allocated under the head of subsidy and loan.

Talking to ‘The News’, Wasa Chairman Mohammad Arif Abbasi said that the Punjab government has already given a subsidy of Rs200 million to the water agency while Rs300 million will be released in couple of days as a loan. Wasa had demanded bailout package from the Punjab government worth Rs770 million. However, the provincial government has given loan of Rs300 million to it. The process of returning loan would start after two years.

Apart from financial assistance by the Punjab government, in the capacity of chairman, Wasa I have taken several steps for generating revenue through our own resources. “Over the last six months, the financial position of Wasa has improved a lot due to practical and effective measures. In just three months, Wasa had been able to generate over Rs45 million through own resources which include recovering outstanding water charges from defaulters, bringing water filling stations, housing societies in water tariff nets,” he added.

Besides improving economic position, steps were enforced to weed out corruption from the department. “The staff was shuffled. Target has been assigned to recover outstanding dues to the newly designated Director, Jamshed Aftab in a specified period. After June this year we would be able to asses total revenue generated through own resources,” the chairman replied while responding to a query.

When asked about any plan to raise water tariff after the budget presentation, Arif Abbasi said that they have forwarded proposal to the Punjab government in this regard. However, he remained reserved in telling the exact percentage of the hike.