Patients suffer badly as doctors & paramedics strike continues

Rawalpindi : Hundreds of poor patients had to suffer badly here at the outpatients departments of the three allied hospitals in town on Friday too as the strike being observed by doctors, paramedics and nurses entered second day though the administrations of Rawalpindi Medical University and allied hospitals made arrangements to run OPDs.

Almost all doctors including postgraduate trainees, nurses and paramedics all across the Punjab province refused to serve in OPDs of public sector hospitals on Thursday as a protest against the provincial government’s plan of implementing Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act in hospitals.

Doctors and paramedics have not been serving at the OPDs of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital for last two days and so far, no concerned official from provincial health ministry has contacted the leadership of Young Doctors Association, Young Nurses Association and Paramedics Association that jointly made a grand health alliance before going for the strike in the province.

The doctors and paramedics who are on strike alleged that the Punjab government has been giving a deaf ear to their demands though they resolved that the strike would continue till the government takes back its decision of implementing MTI Reforms Act.

The healthcare professionals would continue daily strike at the OPDs and in no way allow the government to implement MTI Act that would turn the public sector hospitals into business hub making poor patients unable to get diagnostic and treatment facilities at nominal charges, said YDA President at BBH Dr. Rana Azeem while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He said that HFH, BBH and DHQ Hospital receive well over 10,000 patients daily at their OPDs on average while in last two days, the hospitals’ administrations failed in accommodating the patients visiting OPDs.

All the three allied hospitals operated OPDs as per routine on Thursday and Friday and working at OPDs interrupted only for few minutes, said Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

The data provided by him on Friday reveals that the 15 departments operating at the BBH provided treatment to as many as 1,857 patients at their OPDs while the DHQ Hospital accommodated a total of 433 patients at its OPD including general and female OPDs while 348 patients were given treatment at DHQ Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department till 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

The data also reveals that a total of nine departments operating at the HFH provided treatment to as many as 2,049 patients at OPD on Thursday while 2,053 patients on Friday.