Traders asked to facilitate buyers in Ramazan

LAHORE : Pakistan Ulema Council and Darul Ifta Pakistan on Friday appealed to the merchant community to facilitate the general public in the month of Ramazan. The shopkeepers should reduce margin of profit specifically in the month of Ramazan by staying away from hoarding and extensive profiteering. Pakistan Ulema Council will make Iftar arrangements at different places all over the country, while conferences, congregations and sermons will also be held on Paigham-e-Islam of peace and harmony. Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had conferred Peace Award on Pakistan Ulema Council in recognition of its services, which was a great honour for people of Pakistan.