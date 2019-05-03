Pervaiz leaves for England

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday left for England on a private tour and Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Mohammed Mazari had assumed the responsibilities as acting speaker of the assembly.

This is noteworthy that at present, three noted politicians of the country including PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein, his Opposition leader in National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are on a trip to the UK.