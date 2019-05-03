LGH election

LAHOREL :The election of Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Lahore General Hospital (LGh) has been completed and Dr Ammar Yousaf has been elected as President of YDA LGH by getting 697 votes while his contestant Dr Naeem Sarwar could get only 295 votes.

Similarly, Dr Asad Shah has been elected as general secretary. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 1,045 votes were casted in the said election in which doctors of Lahore General Hospital casted their votes while 53 votes were rejected by unanimous decision.

Newly elected President of YDA LGH Dr Ammar Yousaf and general secretary Asad Shah thanked all the doctors’ community and said that the trust expressed in their leadership would be honoured. They said it was the need of the hour to work for the betterment of doctors, patients and the atmosphere of the hospital. The newly elected office bearers also said steps would also be taken for the welfare and security of the para-medical staff. They said one bed one patient policy would also be implemented and it was also hoped that government would also extend help to solve the confronting issues.