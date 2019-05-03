‘Space for freedom of expression eroding’

LAHORE: NGOs held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club to mark the World Press Freedom Day and said they were perturbed by the rapidly eroding space for freedom of expression in the country, in both online and offline spaces.

The NGOs’ representatives said “The shrinking space for freedom of expression in Pakistan is extremely disturbing. Stifling the citizens’ right to free expression will only lead to the denial of all other human rights to them.”

They said, “Over the past one year, a range of measures have been implemented to restrict Pakistani media’s voice; these have led to an existential crisis in the media industry with massive lay-offs, pay cuts and shutdown of news outlets. Dwindling advertisement revenues for print and electronic media not only from the government but also from the private sector have brought several news organisations on the verge of closure and/or staff layoffs in hundreds. This coupled with extensive censorship campaigns have resulted in shrinking the media industry and curbing free and independent voices.”

They were of the view, “There have also been shutdowns of websites, and regulation of social media, asking Twitter to suspend accounts and submitting thousands of requests to Facebook to take down pages and posts critical of the government. Other methods, including clampdowns, stoppages, manipulation and enforcement of the draconian Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 are also rampant.” They said the proposal by the government to unite all media regulatory bodies into one body - the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) - also seemed to be a covert attempt at censorship rather than regulation. The inclusion of regulation of online speech and social media among PMRA’s functions is particularly disturbing and impractical as it aims to grant licenses to the social media journalists, without which one would not be able to publicly post news, opinions and other content of a public nature on their social media channels.

At the press conference, Mehmal Sarfraz stated, “There is so much censorship these days that it is not an understatement to say that it is even worse than dictatorial regimes. Many people who have faced General Ziaul Haq’s regime say that the censorship these days is worst, if not worse, than that time. Democracy ensures press freedom but why is it that this democratic government is curbing press freedom? On this World Press Freedom Day, as a woman I would like to say that Pakistani media is dominated by men, like many other industries and fields, including politics and judiciary.”

She also said that unless women took up roles in editorial positions, the issue of gender insensitivity in news stories will not be solved.

Nighat Dad, executive director of one of the NGOs, noted, “Freedom of expression of every citizen is under threat and online free speech is being curtailed by state authorities on a regular basis. Individuals, even those without any significant following are under threat online if they challenge the popular narrative which shows how citizens of the country need to censor themselves in order to remain safe. It is important for the state to protect its citizens and for the law enforcement agencies to be more accessible and transparent when they seek to regulate people's speech online.” The speakers emphasised, “The government needs to take appropriate steps to prohibit and prevent unauthorised, illegal and unlawful interference with the freedom of expression in the country. On the other hand, those responsible for expressing and disseminating information to the general public need to act responsibly and ethically to ensure that an impartial and objective viewpoint is presented.”