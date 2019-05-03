Exhibition

LAHORE As per its long-standing tradition in Ramazan, Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has planned to arrange a calligraphy exhibition in Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra Art Centre, from 16th May.

Calligraphy artists from all over the country are invited and encouraged to participate in this exhibition. The deadline for submission is open until 13th May and there is no limitation of size or medium for submitting the artworks. The artists can submit their artworks in Alhamra Art Gallery from Monday to Friday in the office hours. The opening of the exhibition is expected to be on 16th May. Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra was determined to support and promote artists from all over Pakistan and cultural genres of Pakistan in every possible way.