Dry forecast

Dry and hot weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next two to three days. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand Division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions and Islamabad during (evening/night).

Rainfall was recorded at Muzaffarabad 19, Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 01, Sialkot (A/P 11, Cantt 03), Gujranwla 03, Kakul 04, Kalam, Cherat 02, Astore 03 and Bunji 01. Friday’s maximum temperature was detected at Mithi, Jacobabad, Chhor and Lasbella 43°C while in Lahore, it was 39.4°C and minimum was 20.8°C.