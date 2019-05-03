FIA starts probe against its officer

LAHORE : The Federal Investigation Agency has started an inquiry against its assistant director after receiving repeated reports of corruption bringing a bad name to the agency.

The News has learnt that Director FIA Punjab Zone-II, Dr Muhammad Tariq Rustam Chohan has marked an inquiry against Nasir Majeed after receiving multiple complaints of corruption against him.

Earlier, the services of Nasir Majeed who was then serving as Assistant Director FIA Circle Bahawalpur were surrendered at the disposal of Additional Director General (North) FIA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The letter, copy of which is available with The News, addressing Additional Director General (North) FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, stated that the services of Assistant Director Malik Nasir Majeed FIA Circle, Bahawalpur were surrendered and placed at the disposal of ADG North FIA Headquarters North due to Nasir’s bad reputation and repeated reports of corruption against him.

The sources informed this scribe that Nasir Majeed before being posted at Bahawalpur was posted at Gujranwala. The agency had received multiple complaints against him of misuse of authority, receiving bribe to manipulate cases and corruption. After which he was transferred to Bahawalpur with a warning to straight his acts. However, the officer couldn’t amend his attitude which caused his surrender to FIA Headquarters and an inquiry against him, sources added.

Director FIA Punjab Zone-II while talking to The News confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated against the assistant director over his alleged corrupt practices. The director said that AD Nasir Majeed was warned multiple times but he didn’t correct his ways.

The director also confirmed that Nasir was transferred from Gujranwala to Bahawalpur with a warning. He said that no one was above the law and the FIA had a responsibility to implement the law with honesty and dignity. The director said that not only Nasir Majeed but inquiries against other officers who had bad reputation and corruption charges had also been initiated. No one would be allowed to damage the repute of agency, Director Chohan concluded.

When contacted, Nasir Majeed after hearing the query disconnected the call. When tried to contact him again he switched off his cell phone. However, after some time, Nasir himself called back and said that Chohan is his senior officer. I am his subordinate. He can initiate an inquiry against me.

Holding an inquiry against an officer by a senior officer is not a big issue, he added. When asked about the allegations of “corrupt practices” and “bad reputation” mentioned in the orders of surrendering his services, he repeated that Chohan being his senior could write such things against him. When asked if there were substantial grounds behind these allegations by a senior officer, he refrained from answering that specific query.